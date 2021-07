Carissa Moore, of the United States, holds the gold medal after winning the women’s surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

TOKYO (KXAN) — The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are underway in Tokyo after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the Summer Games are held every four years, they are expected to maintain the original schedule with the next round happening in 2024.

You can use the dropdown menu below to check a sport for its results. Not all games are currently available. Check back often for updates.