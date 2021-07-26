WATCH: Future Texas Longhorn, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby wins Olympic gold medal

Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lydia Jacoby, the 17-year-old phenom from Alaska, is the new American swimming story of the Tokyo Olympics, winning the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke Monday night.

Jacoby finished the event with a time of 1.04.95, to beat out Tatyana Schoenmaker from South Africa, and her Team USA teammate Lily King. King earned bronze after winning gold in the event in the 2016 Olympic Games.

Jacoby is expected to be a Texas Longhorn, committing to swim for the University of Texas as part of the 2022 recruiting class. She is the first Alaskan to qualify for the U.S. women’s swimming team.

Jacoby surged into the lead ahead of Schoenmaker and fought off King in the final 50 meters. Jacoby appeared to be in shock after touching the wall and turning to look at the results.

You can watch the future Texas Longhorn touch the wall first in Monday night’s 100m breaststroke final in the video player below.

NBC Olympics shared a video on Twitter of family and friends celebrating at Alaska’s Seward High School gym — where Jacoby goes to school.

The 17-year-old swims for Seward Tsunami Swim Club, which is about two and a half hours away from Anchorage. In 2019, she was the first swimmer from the state to win a junior national title.

Now, she’ll be returning to Alaska for her senior year of high school and an Olympic gold medal.