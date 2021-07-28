How’d they do? Texas athletes competing Tuesday at the Olympics

United States’ Cat Osterman, center, raises her arms with teammates at the medal ceremony for softball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns earned silver medals as the book closed on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The day started with U.S. softball falling to Japan in the gold medal game. Former Longhorn Cat Osterman had been waiting for this game for 13 years. It seemed like a storybook opportunity for Osterman and the U.S., getting a chance to right the perceived wrong from the gold medal against Japan in 2008.

The 2021 game ended the same way as 2008. Japan celebrating gold while the U.S. celebrated its accomplishments, but stepping up to the podium with the feeling that they came up short of the goal.

“It stings,” Osterman would say more than two hours later, according to The Associated Press. “I’ve never been on a team that had so much fight.”

In the pool, incoming Texas Longhorn Erica Sullivan pushed Katie Ledecky in the first women’s 1,500-meter free at the Olympics. Ledecky earned her first gold of the Tokyo Games. Sullivan, a Las Vegas native, finished with silver to give the one-two finish to the U.S.

Former Longhorn Townley Haas and the U.S. 4×200-meter relay team didn’t medal, giving way to Great Britain, Russian Olympic Committee and Australia. Haas won gold in 2016 in the event. Current Longhorn Drew Kibler swam in the 4×200-meter relay qualifying heat earlier Tuesday.