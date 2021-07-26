How’d they do? Texas athletes competing Sunday at the Olympics

United States’ Cat Osterman reacts after the sixth inning of a softball game against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunday competition at the Tokyo Games is now over and while several athletes from Texas are celebrating, some are smarting.

A few upset athletes with Texas ties are on the Team USA men’s basketball. The squad led by former Longhorn Kevin Durant, lost 83-76 to France in their first game of the Olympics. Durant scored 10 points, former Texas A&M hoops star Khris Middleton went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting.

Team USA softball, led by former Longhorn Cat Osterman, won their game with Australia 2-1 The win clinches a spot for Team USA in the gold medal game. Osterman did not pitch against Australia, but she most likely will see some action when they play for the gold medal.

In the final pool play game against Japan, which was a preview for the gold medal game, the U.S. won 2-1 with a walk-off home run in the eighth inning. With the win, U.S. will be the home team, batting last in the gold game.

Texas swimming star Townley Haas competed in the men’s 200 freestyle semifinals. Haas finished 12th and only the top 8 advance in that event.

A future Texas Longhorn, 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won her heat in the 100-meter breaststroke to advance to the final Monday night.

On the diving front, Alison Gibson, a former Longhorn, finished 8th in the 3-Meter Synchro diving competition with teammate Krysta Palmer.

Simone Manuel, from Sugar Land, and Natalie Hinds, from Midland, won the bronze as the final two legs for the U.S. in the 4X100 meter freestyle relay. Manuel also will compete in the 50-meter freestyle.

Chiaka Ogbogu’s Team USA volleyball team defeated Australia in straight sets in the pool B preliminary round.

There are over 100 athletes from Texas competing in this year’s Olympics.