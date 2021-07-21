How to watch the Tokyo Olympics in Central Texas

A commuter walks down stairs leading to a subway station before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

TOKYO (KXAN) — With the softball and soccer tournaments kicking off the Tokyo Olympics before Friday’s opening ceremonies, competition will slowly ramp up until it all begins in earnest Saturday.

NBC is airing the Games across all its platforms — broadcast, cable and streaming — and you can catch all the broadcast events on KXAN, including Friday’s opening ceremony at 5:55 a.m.

All events broadcasted by NBC will be on KXAN and NBCOlympics.com. To access events on NBC’s streaming site, you’ll have to sign in with your cable provider after a 30-minute temporary pass. In order to continue to view those events, your cable subscription has to include the channel the event is airing on.

Events will be on NBC’s cable channels NBC Sports Network, the USA Network, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel and CNBC. NBC is also putting events, some of the marquee ones like gymnastics, track and men’s basketball, on its streaming service Peacock. Peacock’s site says you can stream all the sports for free with the exception of the U.S. men’s basketball games. A premium subscription is required to access those games.

Events are also accessible on the NBC Sports smartphone app.

Once an embeddable television schedule is made available by NBC, we’ll put it in the story. In the meantime if you want to catch something, head over to the NBCOlympics site and look at the schedule to find the time and channel.