How Texans fared Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women’s Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — Simone Biles is leaving Tokyo with another medal, returning to competition and earning the bronze on the beam Tuesday.

The Spring, Texas native, who dropped out of several Olympic competitions to focus on her mental health, nailed an altered routine for the third place finish.

After finishing out her 2021 Olympics on a positive note, Biles was supremely positive about her performance.

“I had nerves but I felt pretty good,” she said.

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu ended an American drought that’s lasted for over 50 years. Mu is bringing home gold for the U.S. in the women’s 800-meter. She’s the first American to win gold in the event since 1968.

Elsewhere on the track, University of Texas graduate student Gabby Thomas won the bronze medal in the women’s 200 meters Tuesday in 21.89 seconds. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the event.

2016 gold medalist and former Texas Longhorn Ryan Crouser is in prime position to win gold in Tokyo. Crouser finished first in shot put qualifying with the best-ever qualifying mark of 22.05 meters. The previous best was 21.59 meters.

Katy native Tamyra Mensah-Stock backed up a 2019 world championship with a gold medal in the 68-kilogram (149-pound) weight class Tuesday.

Mensah-Stock allowed just five points during the tournament.

Kevin Durant put Team USA basketball on his shoulders with a 29-point effort to defeat Spain and move the U.S. to the semifinals.

Team USA is aiming for its fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

The U.S. are still considered the front runners for the gold medal, but will face a true test in the semis against Australia. France will face Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the other semifinal.