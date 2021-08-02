How Texans fared in Monday competition at the Tokyo Olympics

Jonathan Jones, of Barbados, competes in a semifinal of the men’s 400-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas volunteer assistant Valarie Allman is the headliner, winning the first track and field gold medal for Team USA. Allman won the first discus medal by an American-born woman since 2008. She won the event with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches.

Former Longhorn Ariel Atkins and the Team USA women’s basketball team dismantled France 93-82. Another Texan, Brittney Griner scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Atkins did not play in the game.

Chiaka Ogbogu and Team USA volleyball defeated Italy in five sets. They will move on to face the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Another Longhorn, Tara Davis finished sixth in the long jump.

Pitcher Ryder Ryan, a member of the Round Rock Express, is now pitching for Team USA. His squad lost to the host country, Japan in a 7-6 nail biter.

Ryan pitched 1 and 1/3 innings against Japan, facing four batters and striking out two. Ryan and the rest of Team USA will face the winner of Israel and the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night. The U.S. will be eliminated from the Olympics with a loss.

Gabby Thomas, who is studying for her Master’s degree at the University of Texas, advanced to the 200-meter final, which will take place Tuesday.

Jonathan Jones, another UT Longhorn, is racing for the Barbados National Team. Jones was eliminated in the 400 meter semifinals.