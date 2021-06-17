Texas Longhorns vying for Olympic berths at US Track and Field Trials

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 03: Michelle Carter of the United States competes in the Women’s Shot Put final during day seven of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 03, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second week in a row, Texas track and field will be well-represented in Eugene, Oregon. Except this time, it’ll be for the US Olympic Trials instead of the NCAA championship meet.

24 current and former Longhorns will be vying for a spot on Team USA over the course of the next 10 days.

Of the current crop of 12 Longhorns competing, Tara Davis figures to be one of the favorites to earn a trip to Tokyo. She’s the reigning national champion in both the indoor and outdoor long jump.

Two individual gold medalists highlight the list of 12 Texas Exes competing in Eugene, and they both compete in the shot put.

Both Michelle Carter and Ryan Crouser won gold at the 2016 Olympics in the event and will be looking to earn a spot on the Olympic team once again. Crouser is first on deck, with the men’s competition starting on Friday, while Carter will step into the circle on Thursday.

Current Longhorn Tripp Piperi will join Crouser in the shot put competition. Piperi won the national championship in 2019 and was a runner-up last week at this year’s championship meet.

Morolake Akinosun and Courtney Okolo both won gold medals in 2016 as members of two relay teams. Akinosun, who was part of the 4×100, will be competing in the 100m and 200m, while Okolo, who was part of the 4×400 relay, will be racing in the open 400m.

Marquise Goodwin is hoping to return to the world stage. The former two-sport star at Texas is a current receiver for the Chicago Bears. He’s looking for a return the Olympics after winning the 2012 Olympic Trials in the long jump.

Longhorns at U.S. Olympic Trials: 25 participants/29 events)

Current Longhorns

MEN (6 participants):

200m: Micaiah Harris

400m Hurdles: Charles Brockman III, Paramveer Chohan

Long Jump: Steffin McCarter

Shot Put: Tripp Piperi

800m: Crayton Carrozza

WOMEN (6 participants/9 events):

100m: Teahana Daniels, Kynnedy Flannel

200m: Teahana Daniels, Kynnedy Flannel

100m Hurdles: Chanel Brissett

Long Jump: Tara Davis

Triple Jump: Sophia Falco

Discus: Elena Bruckner

Former Longhorns

MEN (4 participants):

400m: Aldrich Bailey

3000m Steeplechase: Alex Rogers

Long Jump: Marquise Goodwin

Shot Put: Ryan Crouser

WOMEN (8 participants/8 events):

100m: Morolake Akinosun

200m: Morolake Akinosun

400m: Kendall Baisden, Courtney Okolo

400m Hurdles: Ashley Spencer

1,500m: Sarah Lancaster

5,000m: Sarah Lancaster

10,000m: Marielle Hall

Shot Put: Michelle Carter

Heptathlon: Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler