Cat Osterman steps down as Texas State softball assistant coach to focus on Olympics in 2021

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Cat Osterman, pitcher for Team USA Softball and former University of Texas at Austin star, will step down from her role as assistant softball coach for the Texas State Bobcats, the university announced Monday.

Osterman made the Team USA roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed until July 2021. She wants to focus on getting ready for the Olympic tournament, and hopefully lead Team USA to a gold medal.

She tweeted this was the “hardest decision I’ve made because of the love I have for my TXST family.”

“My heart is being pulled in different directions in regards to giving back to this sport, and ultimately another year for the Olympics assured I was doing what’s best,” she said.

Osterman started with the program in 2015, and spent three seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA Division II St. Edward’s University prior to her time with the Bobcats.

Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard expressed her gratitude for the three-time national softball player of the year and four-time All-American.

“We wish Cat the best in her future endeavors as well as the Olympics,” Woodard said. “She’s been a great addition to our Bobcat Family, and we are going to miss her tremendously.”

While Osterman was on the staff, the Bobcats made the NCAA tournament field three consecutive season — 2016, 2017 and 2018 — with Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2018.

In 2017 and 2018, the Texas State pitching staff finished with earned run average under 2.00 — 1.72 and 1.81, respectively. While the 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobcat pitchers were on their way to a historic season with a 1.59 ERA.