Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, a couple sit on a dock to look at the sails of the Sydney Opera House that are illuminated with the green and gold colors of the Australian Olympic team. An Australian push to host the 2032 Olympics was elevated overnight to the status of preferred bid, and the people of Brisbane and southeast Queensland state woke up to the news Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Brisbane will be offered as the 2032 Olympics host for International Olympic Committee members to confirm in Tokyo next month.

IOC president Thomas Bach says Brisbane can be awarded hosting rights 11 years early at a July 21 meeting.

That’s two days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening. Brisbane is set to be the first Olympics host selected unopposed under a new system to streamline and speed up bidding campaigns.

The Australian city was put on the fast track to victory in February when the IOC named it as the preferred candidate.

The Brisbane bid was led by IOC vice president John Coates.