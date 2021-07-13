Before departing for the Olympics, former Longhorn diver meets with fans in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alison Gibson, Austinite and former Texas Longhorn, is representing Team USA at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. She’ll compete in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event.

On Monday, she made an appearance at the Orangetheory Fitness Muller location for an in-studio appearance with fans and the media. Before departing to Japan, she was able to take pictures and sign autographs.

Gibson is a part of Orangetheory’s “Go For the Gold” promotion, which is a movement to inspire members and Austin residents to train like a champion.

This meet and greet was a special experience for attendees to actually see and talk with the Olympic diver before the games, especially since fans are no longer allowed to attend the events in Tokyo due to the latest COVID-19 state of emergency declaration. The event allowed for fans to send well wishes to Gibson as she embarks on her Olympic journey.

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez, who will be in Tokyo covering the Games for both KXAN and parent company Nexstar Media Group, wrote a profile on Gibson on June 24 and detailed her early beginnings of working to become an Olympian.

Gibson was not the only Texas Longhorn to make the U.S. Diving Team. Two other divers qualified for Team USA, including Jordan Windle in the men’s 10-meter Platform event and incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez in the women’s 3-meter springboard. The Olympics diving competition kicks off July 25 with the finals on August 7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.