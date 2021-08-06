Allyson Felix becomes track’s most decorated woman of all-time with bronze in 400m

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 06: Allyson Felix of Team USA reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women’s 400m Final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

TOKYO (KXAN/AP) — Allyson Felix has more Olympic medals than any female track athlete the world has ever seen.

Felix won the bronze medal in the 400 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, her fifth Games, with a time of 49.46 seconds. It’s Felix’s 10th medal of her incredible career, and it’s not only the most of any woman in Olympic history but it’s tied with Carl Lewis for most of any US track athlete of all-time.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the gold medal with a time of 48.36. The Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino finished second in 49.20 to win the silver medal.

The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track, and sports in general. She severed ties with Nike, which wrote in pay reductions to women’s contracts if they became pregnant. Felix had a daughter in 2018.

Felix won the race wearing a shoe she designed for a company she created.

This is the first bronze medal of an Olympic career that spans back to the 2004 Athens Games. Earlier, she had won six gold and three silver. She could go for No. 11 if the U.S. puts her in the 4×400 relay final, which is set for Saturday night.