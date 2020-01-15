Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Hundreds helping search for missing South Carolina 6-year-old last seen Monday
Top Stories
Austin ISD trains current students to be future teachers
Business leaves downtown Austin farmer’s market, citing homeless issues
14 Austin axe throwers travel to compete in ‘world’s best’ Toronto tournament
Video
Deputies find nearly $25K in car, make arrest for alleged narcotics money laundering
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Accused Priests
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Austin Marathon
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Cowboys
Studio 512
512 Experts
Food
Fashion
Art
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
World Health Organization renames the coronavirus as COVID-19
Japan 2020
LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists
49-year-old Navy veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics
Video
Female athlete to launch Olympic torch relay for 1st time
Quest for Gold: Remembering gold medalist Kobe Bryant
Video
Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Running for a spot in the Olympics: Countdown begins for Kansas woman
Video
Surf’s Up! Tokyo to debut new Olympic sport
Video
Chesapeake track star Grant Holloway has his sights on gold at the 2020 Olympic Games
Video
Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiers
Journey to Tokyo: Richard Torrez
Video
Olympic weightlifter displays strength of body and mind
Video
US Olympic qualifying roster minus 5 from World Cup team
The Cat Comeback: Pitcher aims to rewrite the end of her Olympic story
Video
PHOTOS: Olympic rings arrive in host city on barge into Tokyo Bay
Quest for Gold: Olympic cyclist Christian Vande Velde becomes Peloton trainer
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks
Remarkable Women: Stony Point High teacher’s legacy of military service, hard work and family
Video
Trending Stories
Software firm to lease big office in East Austin, sources say
Rolling Stones pre-sale tickets available at 10 a.m. today
Round Rock man bit by coyote surprised with more than $13K in hospital bills
Video
Business leaves downtown Austin farmer’s market, citing homeless issues
Breaks of sunshine return after heavy morning rain
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff’s deputy during chase
How to save money on your property taxes
Video
Austin Pets Alive! ‘inundated’ with offers to help parvo ICU after photos of conditions surface
Less than 100 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China begin their 14-day quarantine at San Antonio base
Car hits, kills pedestrian; 2020 on pace for deadliest year on Austin roads
Video