Instant Analysis: Texas aces test before Big 12 challenge begins

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Longhorns could’ve come out of the NRG Stadium tunnel, gone through the motions and still wind up with a win against Rice Saturday night.

Instead, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the Longhorns on touchdown drives in the first four offensive series while holding Rice to just 66 yards of offense in the second half.

The Longhorns avoided the malaise from the LSU failures and did exactly what they were supposed to do against Rice – dominate in all aspects of the game.

Offense: Ehlinger threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. While Keaontay Ingram rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: Derek Kerstetter #68 of the Texas Longhorns lifts Roschon Johnson #2 of the Texas Longhorns after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Rice Owls at NRG Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Defense: The Longhorns didn’t allow a score until the fourth quarter when most of the back-ups were playing. The starters only allowed 127 yards in the first three quarters.

Special teams: Kicker Cameron Dicker went 2-for-2 on field goals including a career-long 57-yard field goal in the second quarter. It was Texas’ longest made kick since Jeff Ward’s 57-yarder in 1985 against Texas A&M. Sophomore D’shawn Jamison capped off the Texas scoring returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Next, Texas begins Big 12 play against the biggest thorns in the Longhorns’ side in recent years. Oklahoma State holds the last four wins against Texas with the Longhorns last victory in the series coming in 2014.

Last year, Texas lost in Stillwater 38-35.