IndyCar gears up for spring training at Circuit of the Americas

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads a pack through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For their second year at Circuit of the Americas, 27 IndyCar drivers in 25 cars will take the track Tuesday and Wednesday for full-field open tests to mark the start of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

COTA’s Tuesday event is the first full-field test of the new year.

After the initial race in Florida burns rubber March 13-15, the series comes to Austin on April 24-26. COTA is the fourth-round stage for the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge. Colton Herta won in 2019.

Even though early bird ticket pricing ended yesterday, Feb. 10, tickets can still be purchased on COTA’s website.

Drivers will race on COTA’s 3.41-mile, 20-turn permanent road course for the test sessions. Tuesday’s open testing is from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and then starts back up from 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s open testing runs earlier from 9-11 a.m., and returns to the track from 12-4 p.m. Both days will be streamed live and available on the Indycar’s mobile app and their website.