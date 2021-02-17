Indians saves leader Cody Allen retires at 32

FILE – Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Cincinnati, in this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo. Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired. The team announced Allen’s retirement Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.” (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians’ career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.

The Indians announced Allen’s retirement Wednesday on Twitter, posting: “From a 23rd round draft pick to the franchise saves (leader). Congrats on a great career, Cody.”

Allen spent seven seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in 2010. The right-hander recorded 149 saves and appeared in 456 games — both club relief records.

Allen had a 24-31 record with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 games. He also had seven postseason saves.

Allen got more than 30 saves three times, including 32 in 2016 when he helped the Indians win the AL pennant and get to Game 7 of the World Series.

After acquiring All-Star Brad Hand in a trade, the Indians chose not to re-sign Allen after the 2018 season. He pitched in 25 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, going 0-2 with four saves and a 6.26 ERA.

