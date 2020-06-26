Huston Street looks back on 2002 national championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas baseball celebrated the 18th anniversary of its 2002 national championship, a 12-6 win over South Carolina, to lock up the program’s fifth title.

Freshman pitcher Huston Street was on the mound to get the last out against the Gamecocks, and he joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score this week to look back on that championship season.

During the Longhorns’ run, Street set a College World Series with four saves while in Omaha.

Street was a volunteer student-assistant for the Longhorns this year before the pandemic cut the season short. UT was set to retire his No. 25 jersey this season, but never set an official date for the ceremony.