Hudson has no-hitter through 6 innings for Cards vs Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson is working on a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hudson has struck out six and walked three, including Christian Yelich twice. The right-hander has thrown 92 pitches, and the Cardinals lead 3-0 on Monday night in a matchup of NL Central contenders.

Milwaukee’s best chance for a hit came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

The 24-year-old Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career.

