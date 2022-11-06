HOUSTON (KXAN) — All Houston ISD district buildings and schools will close Monday to commemorate the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II announced the closure in a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page Sunday morning.

“All HISD schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 7, to allow our students, staff, and families to attend the victory parade,” the letter read. “We are proud to have the Houston Astros organization as a partner in education and in our schools.”

All HISD activities are scheduled to resume as normal on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Astros clinched the victory in a 4-1 win over the Phillies Saturday evening, ending the World Series with four victories out of six total games played.