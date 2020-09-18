Houston-Baylor football game scheduled for Saturday postponed

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor has announced its non-conference football game with Houston on Saturday has been canceled.

The decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference’s COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds, according to the school’s official release. The Big 12 established minimum numbers of position players and position groups that must be available to play.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades.

“We’re heartbroken from this postponement,” said head coach Dave Aranda. “While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future.”

The game with Houston was scheduled after Louisiana Tech was originally unable to play in Waco because of positives tests in the program in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in the Ruston, Louisiana area.

Baylor is scheduled to host Kansas next Saturday in its Big 12 opener.