Houston Astros near end of spring training, final roster cuts

Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH (KVEO) – The Houston Astros have been making moves in West Palm Beach as the deadline for the final roster nears.

The Astros have to divvy up the roster to fit 26 players by the start of the season, which is next Thursday April 1st. As of now, the Astros should be around 60 players still waiting orders, which leaves 34 who need to be cut by next week.

With the 2020 whirlwind season behind then, the Astros show potential to make big noise again this season. Last year they fell one game short of the World Series.

Opening day is April 1st, when the Houston Astros go on the road to play the Oakland A’s.

