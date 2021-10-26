You can design the Texas Longhorns’ new basketball court — here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas is calling on creative minds to design its new basketball court at the soon-to-be-opened Moody Center. Fans can create their own Longhorns-themed court for consideration until Monday, Nov. 1.

Along with having the distinction as the Longhorns’ official court designer, the winner will receive two tickets to the men’s and women’s home openers at the Moody Center in 2022. The winner will be announced at this year’s home opener on Nov. 9.

The Texas Longhorns basketball teams will play one last season at the Frank Erwin Center before moving to the new arena at the start of the 2022 season.

You can submit your court design here. UT provides the court template with NCAA-required lines and Big 12 logos.

So far, Texas Athletics’ official Twitter account has released two designs, allowing fans to vote on their favorite.

UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte wrote in his Forty Acres newsletter Tuesday — “I’ve seen some amazing work and can’t wait to see what the rest y’all come up with in the stretch run!”

RT for left, like for right. pic.twitter.com/RKBlmBgzin — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) October 26, 2021

There are some stipulations involved with your submission.

Texas Athletics writes on its contest page that it “reserves the right to adjust the submitted artwork in order to comply with NCAA and conference guidelines, as well as compliance with University of Texas brand standards.”