AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 7 Texas Longhorns travel outside of the Lone Star State for only the second time this season when they face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The Longhorns haven’t played outside of Texas since the Week 2 win over Alabama when they went into Tuscaloosa and beat the Crimson Tide 34-24.

The big piece missing from the Longhorns offensively for the rest of the year is running back Jonathon Brooks. He tore his ACL in the 29-26 win over TCU last week and surgery is needed to repair it. At the time of his injury, Brooks was No. 6 in FBS with 1,139 rushing yards.

Defensively, the Longhorns’ third-down defense is elite this season. They are No. 2 in FBS in conversion rate, allowing teams to get a new set of downs 26.5% of the time. The only team better than that is Utah with a rate of 25.6%. In terms of rushing defense, Texas is No. 8 in the country, allowing 90.1 yards per game.

Texas needs to be careful on special teams, however. The Cyclones are No. 2 in FBS in kickoff return average at 32 yards per return, so there’s some danger there if they can bust a big return.

Live updates

9:28 4Q: On his 15th carry, CJ Baxter hits the 100-yard mark with a 2-yard gain

11:30 4Q: Xavier Worthy is off to the locker room after he limped off the field. He had 4 catches for 77 yards at the time of his injury

12:44 4Q: TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE: A beautiful playaction fake on fourth-and-1 by Becht as he sold the QB run up the middle, and then tight end Easton Dean snuck out with nobody near him. Becht lobbed it to him and 66 yards later, the Cyclones scored. PAT good. 4 plays, 75 yards, 2:08. Longhorns 23, Cyclones 16

14:52 4Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: On the first play of the fourth quarter, Ewers hits Gunnar Helm for a 31-yard touchdown. Helm ran a shallow drag from the backside and then realized no one was around him and turned his route upfield. Ewers found him. 2-point conversion run by Whittington was good. 3 plays, 57 yards, 1:06. Longhorns 23, Cyclones 9

End 3Q: Texas 15, Iowa State 9. Texas will start the fourth quarter first-and-10 at the Cyclones’ 44-yard line after back-to-back 13-yard gains at the end of the third.

0:58 3Q: Jerrin Thompson breaks on the Becht pass toward the sideline and makes a diving interception. A terrific play that gives Texas the ball back on the Longhorns’ 43-yard line

2:13 3Q: TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE: Becht drops a pass to Eli Sanders for a 14-yard touchdown, but Sweat blocks the PAT and Austin Jordan returns it 82 yards for two points. Wow. Longhorns 15, Cyclones 9

5:53 3Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: On third-and-1, Texas dials up a playaction pass and Jordan Whittington is WIDE OPEN for a 23-yard TD catch. It’s Whittington’s first TD catch of the season and it’s the first TD of the game for either team. PAT good. 9 plays, 91 yards, 4:25. Longhorns 13, Cyclones 3

Halftime: Texas 6, Iowa State 3. Texas has 205 yards of offense but penalties have killed them. Iowa State was held to 115 yards of offense in the first half, including just five rushing yards, so the defense is doing its job.

0:00 2Q: FIELD GOAL TEXAS: Auburn hits a career-long kick from 50 yards as time expires in the first half. 10 plays, 58 yards. 2:25. Longhorns 6, Cyclones 3

0:48 2Q: Ja’Tavion Sanders limps off the field and that’s certainly not a good sign for the Longhorns if they want to get their offense going

2:25 2Q: A block in the back wipes another Texas touchdown off the board. Worthy took the punt 86 yards for a score but Kitan Crawford got called for the illegal block. Texas takes over at its own 10-yard line instead of celebrating its first touchdown

6:17 2Q: A reverse to Worthy was looking great until Jeremiah Cooper knocked the ball out and Will McLaughlin jumped on the loose ball at the Iowa State 9-yard line.

7:27 2Q: After the ruling on the field of a first down for Iowa State was overturned on review, Contreraz had to kick it from 51 yards and he yanked it left. Texas takes over on their own 33-yard line

11:18 2Q: FIELD GOAL TEXAS: Bert Auburn connects from 39 yards out and ties it up. 7 plays, 11 yards, 3:31. Longhorns 3, Cyclones 3

12:50 2Q: A holding penalty wiped out a tremendous scramble and pass by Ewers to hit Adonai Mitchell in the end zone

14:48 2Q: Worthy grabs the punt and returns it 24 yards to the Iowa State 33-yard line, so prime field position for a Texas offense that hasn’t really found its footing yet.

End 1Q: Iowa State 3, Texas 0. Alfred Collins gets to Becht for a 4-yard loss on the sack and the Cyclones will punt on the first play of the second quarter

1:14 1Q: All three Texas drives have ended in punts, but Sanborn hits one that takes a nice roll for a net gain of 54 yards down to the Iowa State 10-yard line, so at least the Longhorns flip field position

3:27 1Q: FIELD GOAL IOWA STATE: After an illegal touching penalty wiped out a 7-yard gain on third down, Byron Murphy sacked Becht for a 6-yard loss on third-and-10. No matter, however, as Chase Contreraz hits from 45 yards to give the Cyclones the lead. 11 plays, 53 yards, 5:47. Cyclones 3, Longhorns 0

6:19 1Q: Sweat is back in the game and appears to be OK. A good thing for the Longhorns, clearly.

7:53 1Q: T’Vondrae Sweat is down on the field with his helmet off. The replay showed when Sweat lost his footing, the Iowa State running back’s knee hit him in the side of the head.

9:14 1Q: Ewers gets sacked twice on the drive and Sanborn has to punt again, and Iowa State’s returner muffed the punt but managed to jump on it to keep possession. Cyclones take over at their own 20-yard line

12:01 1Q: Iowa State goes three-and-out on its first drive but Tyler Perkins thumps a 52-yard punt that Xavier Worthy fair catches at the Texas 32-yard line

12:54 1Q: CJ Baxter took a big hit on a third down play and dropped the pass, leading to a Texas punt. Iowa State’s freshman quarterback Rocco Becht leads the Cyclones on their first drive starting at their own 10-yard line

15:00 1Q: Iowa State boots it through the end zone on the opening kick and Texas will get the ball first at its 25-yard line

Pregame: Jack Trice Stadium is sold out and the fans in Ames aren’t exactly keen on the Longhorns, like every other team in the Big 12. Iowa State is honoring its seniors before the game, so expect the Cyclones to be emotionally charged as this one gets going