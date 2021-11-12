Who starts at QB as Texas football looks to snap losing streak?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Back at home for the first time in nearly a month, the Longhorns need a palate cleanser after four straight losses.

A game against Kansas does the trick for most teams. Texas hosts Kansas at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m., looking to move a win closer to bowl eligibility with three games left in the season. Texas is a 31-point favorite, according to oddsmakers.

Texas (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12) is facing the real possibility of a season without a bowl game, which would be an undeniable failure in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as Longhorns head coach.

As you would expect with a four-win team after nine games, the Longhorns have more questions than answers entering Saturday’s tilt against the Jayhawks.

Who will start at quarterback for Texas hasn’t been made public.

Hudson Card started the first two games of the year, but was benched in a blowout loss to Arkansas. Casey Thompson then started the next seven, and the offense appeared to hit another level with him under center. But after a disastrous start against Iowa State, Card took over yet again.

“Both Casey and Hudson have have worked this week and perform well. Both guys will play in this game. So whichever one starts, the other one’s gonna going to play in the game and we’ll go from there,” Sarkisian said Thursday.

One extra factor to consider is Thompson’s health. He admitted that he hurt his thumb in the loss to Oklahoma, and ever since that game, the offense has been on a decline. After the loss to ISU, Sarkisian added that he thought the injury was a factor in his performance.

“We monitor a lot of it and it’s not just it’s not just the throws,” Sarkisian said. “It’s the understanding of the game plan. It’s the body language, maybe when things are good, maybe when things aren’t so good. Like I said, I think both guys will play Saturday, to be fair to him, when exactly how that happens is what I have to figure out today and tomorrow and be clear with with both Casey and Hudson, of what the plan is going into the game.”

Bijan Robinson, who left the ISU game with a neck strain, Roschon Johnson who is dealing with a turf toe and DeMarvion Overshown who temporarily missed part of Saturday’s loss, are all listed as game-time decisions.

Sarkisian is optimistic that Alfred Collins will be able to play this weekend.

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: Longhorn Radio Network