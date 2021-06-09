Where to watch: Schedule, TV times for sold out Texas-South Florida super regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Super Regional series is sold out, according to Texas Athletics. Texas baseball will host South Florida in Austin this weekend in a best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series.

UT says a limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale online Saturday at 11 a.m., if available. The series starts Saturday at 8 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Game two will be played Sunday at 8 p.m. An if necessary, third game is set for Monday at either 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.

If you’re planning to be at the ballpark, UT recommends purchasing a parking pass before heading to the game.

The No. 2 national seeded Longhorns cruised through the regional with little resistance from Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern. Texas outscored its opponents 33-5 during the three-game sweep to reach the super regional round.

USF took a more circuitous route to the program’s first super regional appearance. USF was the No. 4 seed in the Gainesville (Fla.) regional, upsetting No. 15 national seed Florida, Miami and South Alabama to claim the region championship.

The super regional will be USF’s third trip to play in the Lone Star State this season. The Bulls were swept by Texas Tech in Lubbock earlier this season, and they split a conference road series against Houston in April.

How to watch the Austin Super Regional

Texas vs. South Florida

Game 1: Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. | TV: ESPNU

Game 2: Sunday, June 13 at 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 3: Monday, June 14 at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU