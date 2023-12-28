AUSTIN (KXAN) — For junior defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, playing in the Sugar Bowl is a full-circle moment.

The New Orleans native and Holy Cross High School graduate said being in the game he grew up going to is “unreal.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to come back,” he said. “The atmosphere is unreal. It’s the Superdome, it’s the center of the city and heart of the city.”

Sorrell also said he loves seeing his teammates experience his hometown for the first time. While at Holy Cross, Sorrell won a National Football Foundation scholarship from the Sugar Bowl chapter in 2021 after having the highest GPA on the team and ending his high school days as a four-year letterman.

“It’s crazy how life goes around like that,” he said. “It was a great experience for me in high school and for my family to be rewarded for all the hard work I did on and off the field.”

Sorrell is part of a defense that has been outstanding this season, particularly against the run, in the red zone and on third down. When defensive players from Texas spoke to media members on Thursday, linebacker Jaylan Ford said with all the accolades and benchmarks the team has hit, they’re hungry for more.

“Winning the Big 12 championship was a big accomplishment for us, but when we started the

season we wanted more than that and we wanted to achieve more than that,” Ford said. “I think for us it was just a part of the process and a part of our journey. We understand what we really want to go and achieve, which is a National Championship, and now that we have gotten a chance to compete for one I think nobody wants it more than the guys on this team.”

The Washington Huskies boast the nation’s top passing offense and they beat the Longhorns 27-20 in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this season, and the receivers around him present several issues for the Longhorns defense, but defensive back Jahdae Barron said the Huskies are playing the same game the Longhorns are.

“We have to stay mentally engaged and not worry about the outside noise or get caught up in what type of game it is. At the end of the day, it is just a game,” he said. “The yards on the field and the color of the field are not charging. We have to go out there and have fun and play as a team and a family, like what we’ve been doing.”