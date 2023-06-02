CORAL GABLES, Fla. (KXAN) — The NCAA baseball tournament regional opener Friday afternoon between Texas and Louisiana is set to start at 2:46 p.m. CT after a nearly two-hour weather delay in Miami

The Longhorns and Ragin’ Cajuns were set to start the Coral Gables regional at 1 p.m. CT Friday from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on the University of Miami campus.

Friday morning rain forced the grounds crew in Miami to cover the field soon after the Texas baseball team arrived at the facility. The rain stopped, and the tarp was removed around noon CT. Potential storms in the area forced officials to delay first pitch.

When the game starts, it will be televised on Longhorn Network. Miami, the host and No. 9 overall seed, plays Maine in the other opening-round game.

Texas is looking to regroup after a frustrating 0-2 week at the Big 12 tournament last week. They’ll have their hands full against a talented, 40-win Louisiana team.

“Our team is much better when we have an edge about us when we have something to prove,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “The [Big 12 Conference] tournament was frustrating. You go out and just don’t play well enough to compete in my opinion, and they’ve got to use that as a motivator.”