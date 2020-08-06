WATCH: Video board at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial stadium complete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Consider the construction completed on the new video board at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

On Wednesday, Texas Athletics showed off a nifty time-lapse video of construction of the board from start to finish as UT works to overhaul the south end zone of the stadium.

The entire project appears to be coming along nicely with completion expected to be before the 2021 football season. Texas Athletics is working with the architecture firm Populous for the remodel to fully enclose the southern portion of the stadium.

Other amenities for the south end zone include:

A student terrace with concessions

Student seating section with corner patios

A new stage for the Longhorn Network

A Bevo corral

Field-level club and patio

Loge seating and Founders Suites

Coaches’ offices

Loading dock

Athletic center upgrades

Whether any fans will get a look at the construction from inside Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is another discussion.

To that point, as of Wednesday, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte and the athletic department are exploring a 25% capacity model for the upcoming 2020 game days in Austin.

In his weekly Forty Acres Insider newsletter, Del Conte wrote “this continues to be an evolving, fluid conversation, but I am confident that we will be adequately prepared for whatever capacity requirements are in place at the time of our first football game this fall.”