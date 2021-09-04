WATCH: Texas football dedicates field to Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams

Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams stand with UT President Jay Hartzell and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte during ceremony to dedicate Campbell-Williams Field (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas officially dedicated the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to its two Heisman trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams on Saturday.

Campbell and Williams stood with University of Texas President Jay Hartzell and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte prior to the Longhorns’ home opener against Louisiana and watched as the new name, Campbell-Williams Field, was unveiled in the south end zone of the stadium.

The field was previously dedicated to Joe Jamail, a massively successful University of Texas alumni who donated millions to the university, in 1997. The change to Campbell-Williams field was made at the request of the Jamail family.

Campbell was Texas’ first Heisman Trophy winner. Ricky Williams became the program’s second Heisman winner in 1998, breaking the NCAA record for rushing yards.