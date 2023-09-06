The Longhorn Band performs at the Texas Longhorns football game against UTSA on Sept. 17, 2022. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Kirk Watson and City of Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox placed a friendly wager ahead of the Texas Longhorns-Alabama Crimson Tide football game.

According to the wager, if Alabama wins, Watson said he would send Maddox and his team Central Texas barbecue from Micklethwait Craft Meats. If Texas wins, Watson said Maddox would send a spread from Dreamland BBQ to him and his team.

“Texas is fired up and ready for a rematch,” Mayor Watson said. “I look forward to trying some of Tuscaloosa’s best BBQ after we beat Alabama. All that said, this will be a good game between two iconic college football programs in what’s likely an early chapter in a budding rivalry.”

The Texas Longhorns and The University of Alabama Crimson Tide will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.