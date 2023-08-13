AUSTIN (KXAN) — In just a few weeks, the Texas Longhorns take on Rice University to open the 2023-24 football season, but when the first night game comes to Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, you might notice something brand new.

On Thursday, The University of Texas at Austin’s athletics department gave a preview of what the new burnt orange stadium lights would look like.

UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte posted a video on social media showcasing DKR bathed in a burnt orange glow.

“Doesn’t that look Purdy,” Del Conte said.

The first night kickoff is set for Sept. 16 against Wyoming.