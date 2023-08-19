Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 19, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, The University of Texas at Austin asked the UT System Board of Regents to approve a contract extension for UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte.

The university said Del Conte’s contract extension would be up to $19.255 million through 2030.

According to a release, under Del Conte’s leadership since joining Texas in December 2017, the Longhorns have secured 11 national championships and 58 Big 12 Conference titles, solidifying the university’s reputation as a powerhouse in collegiate athletics.

“Nearly six years ago, I followed my dream to lead the best collegiate athletics program in the country at a university that changes the world,” said Del Conte, who also serves as UT’s vice president for athletics.

UT said the Board of Regents will vote on the motion to extend Del Conte’s contract at its regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 23–24.