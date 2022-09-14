University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son into the world Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo via @AGENT0__ Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorn family grew by one this week, with a University of Texas linebacker welcoming his son into the world.

University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son into the world Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo via @AGENT0__ Twitter)

University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son into the world Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo via @AGENT0__ Twitter)

University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son into the world Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo via @AGENT0__ Twitter)

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown posted to social media, saying his son, DeMarvion Germanic Lee Overshown Jr., was born Tuesday.

“My little guy made his appearance today [Tuesday],” Overshown wrote on Twitter.

DeMarvion Jr. was recorded at nine pounds and two ounces and 21 inches, according to the post.

Overshown is a fifth-year linebacker with the Longhorns. So far, he’s played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. He attended high school in Arp, Texas and was originally born in Tyler, according to his online stats.

Overshown leads the team in tackles after two games.

The Longhorns will play the University of Texas at San Antonio for the first time Saturday. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This past Saturday the Longhorns lost against No. 1 Alabama, 20-19. It was the most-streamed game, college or NFL, in Fox Sports’ history.