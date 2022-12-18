AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said he’s opting out of the Alamo Bowl and will prepare for the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement Sunday afternoon on social media, saying in part, “after taking the time to pray about my future, it’s now the time in my journey to fulfill another dream, playing in the NFL.”

“Moving to Austin and choosing to spend the next chapter of my life after high school was the best decision I could have made,” he said. “I have been blessed and fortunate over the past five years to have played for phenomenal coaches. Thank you for the amazing opportunity to be part of Longhorn Nation.”

Overshown, an anthropology major from Arp, Texas, was one of the Longhorns’ defensive leaders during this tenure. He recorded a season-high 14 tackles against Baylor in the last regular season game this year and ended the year with 96 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He had double-digit tackles in three games this season including the Baylor game. He made 11 tackles against TCU and 10 against UTSA and had four quarterback sacks this year. For his career, he registered 165 tackles with 18 tackles for loss.

“I felt nothing but love from everyone at the University of Texas,” he said, addressing Longhorn Nation. “It has been an honor to be the first Longhorn football player to wear No. 0. I hope I have lived up to such an honor as I gave all of me every time I put on burnt orange and white. I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life, thank you. Agent Zero, off the case.”