UT hoops caps off strong week with win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren combined to score 27 points and distribute nine assists as No. 15 Texas continued its season-long road success by cruising past in-state Big 12 Conference rival TCU 68-47.

Lauren Ebo registered a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Texas pulled away with a dominant second quarter, outscoring TCU 22-9. The Longhorns led 38-19 at the break.

Coming off a statement win at No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48 on Wednesday, the Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams.

Texas has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 meetings with the Horned Frogs and hold a 47-4 advantage all-time in the series.