UT gameday: What to know before kickoff against Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns return to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday for the start of the Big 12 schedule in front of “Burnt Orange” nation. This will be the first Big 12 game of the 2021 season.

More than 100,000 fans are expected to pack into the campus area Saturday for the 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas Tech. ABC will televise the game.

Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte ran through the gamut of game day offerings in his Forty Acres Insider newsletter prior to the start of the season.

Bevo Boulevard returns

Bevo Boulevard, the popular pregame tailgating attraction, starts bright and early Saturday at 8 a.m. Saturday. Bevo Blvd., which runs along San Jacinto Street at the stadium, will have food, drink, carnival games and even a zip line to get fans near the stadium hours before kickoff.

Texas will also feature an area of local food trucks on Winship Circle called the Hook ‘Em Hangout.

COVID-19 precautions and masks

Masks are recommended in the football stadium and will be available at all entry gates of the stadium. Hand sanitizer is available at kiosks throughout the stadium.

Texas Athletics moved to mobile ticketing for game entry and cashless transactions at merchandise and concession locations. For fans who don’t carry or use credit or debit cards, Texas has cash-to-card kiosks available outside Sections 7, 28 and 114.

Pregame schedule

Parking lots open at 6 a.m.

Live mascot Bevo will head down his own boulevard at 8 a.m. to enter the stadium.

At 8:45 a.m., fans can line up along Bevo Blvd. for the Stadium Stampede as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns arrive at the stadium.

Kids ages 7 to 12 can participate in the Hook ‘Em Herd and run onto the field before the game starts. Anyone interested in participating can sign up at the tent across from Gate 6.

At 9:30 a.m., Briscoe takes the stage at Longhorn City Limits at the LBJ Lawn.

Halftime: Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson will perform at halftime

Postgame festivities

Zach Bryan will perform after the game at Longhorn City Limits.

Parking map (from the University of Texas)

Shuttle and mass transportation options: Capital Metro has six routes every 15 minutes arriving near Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on game days. Check for a bus route here.

Rideshare option: The drop-off pickup location is just minutes north of the stadium along Dean Keeton Street, according to Texas Athletics.

American Disabilities Act shuttle service: UT has tents spread out around the stadium for shuttle drop off and pick up. Fan services kiosks have shuttle maps available.

University of Texas parking and transportation map for Longhorns football games. (Map from University of Texas)

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

Where: Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Watch: ABC

Listen: Longhorn Radio Network