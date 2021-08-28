UT Football: Hudson Card expected to be Longhorns’ starting QB for 2021 season

Lake Travis QB Hudson Card listens to his coach during game against Arlington Martin.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Football is expected to start Hudson Card as quarterback for the Longhorns’ first game next game against Louisiana on Sept. 4.

The news was first reported by 247 Sports. The red-shirt freshman is a Lake Travis High School graduate. The battle between Card and Casey Thompson has been going since Sam Ehlinger left for the NFL. According to Sarkisian, they’re still splitting reps evenly between the starters and the backups.

Card was rated the No. 7 overall prospect from Texas when he signed with the Longhorns last year, 247 Sports reports.

Sarkisian is expected to go with Card for the 2021 season but said Thompson may be needed at some point.

This is a developing story.