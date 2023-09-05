TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorn fans and band will have an elevated view of the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for No. 11 Texas’ game against No. 3 Alabama this weekend.

The 5,000 visitor tickets allotted to the Longhorns, which include seats for the band, will be located in the upper deck of the stadium, according to TuscaloosaNews.com.

Last year, Alabama’s marching band did not travel to the game in Austin “due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment.”

Texas opted to move the visitors’ section and the visiting band to the upper northeast corner of the stadium several years ago.

The paper reported that the Southeastern Conference’s protocol for visitor tickets, which typically requires at least 2,000 visiting tickets to be located in the lower level of the stadium, will not apply at the Texas vs. Alabama game. Since UT isn’t yet part of the conference, all 5,000 visitor tickets will be placed in the upper deck.

“We are able to reciprocate a similar seating arrangement to what we had last year in Austin,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News.

The newspaper reported Texas is planning to send a smaller version of the band this weekend.

Texas and Alabama are set to kickoff at 6 p.m. Saturday. Alabama won the first game in this home-and-home series, escaping Austin with a 20-19 win last year. Texas will officially enter the SEC ahead of the 2024 football season.