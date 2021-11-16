UT basketball tips off Abe Lemons Classic Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns returned from the Pacific Northwest with its first loss of the season, after facing the best team in the country.

No. 1 Gonzaga set the tone early and didn’t give the Longhorns much room to make a comeback, trailing by double-digits early.

Texas will start the three-game Abe Lemons Classic at the Frank Erwin Center Wednesday, hosting Northern Colorado Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on Longhorn Network. Texas will also face San Jose State and California Baptist over the next week as a tribute to the former UT coach.

Lemons served as head coach at Texas for six years (1976-82) and led the Longhorns to a 110-63 record, including the 1978 NIT Championship and back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1977-78 and 1978-79.

This stretch of five home games will be mostly about Texas finding its identity in rhythm. The Longhorns will be favored to win all five by a considerable margin before traveling to play Seton Hall on Dec. 9.

Over his first two games, Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounds (6.0 rpg) while converting 10-of-15 (.667) field goals in 26.9 minutes per contest, according to Texas Athletics.

How to watch Northern Colorado vs. Texas

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Frank Erwin Center

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network