UT basketball switches opponents due to COVID-19

(KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns basketball team will play Alabama State Wednesday at 12 p.m. instead of Rice due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program.

Rice previously postponed its game Sunday against St. Thomas because of COVID-19, and are unable to play this week in Austin.

UT Athletics says any tickets held for the Rice contest will be valid at Wednesday’s game against Alabama State. This will mark the first meeting in men’s basketball between Texas and Alabama State.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 16 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll. Texas will round out the non-conference portion of the schedule against Alabama State Wednesday and Incarnate Word on Dec. 28. UT defeated Stanford Sunday in Las Vegas.