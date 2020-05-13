UT Athletics task force developing plans for upcoming Longhorns football season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has created a task force in the UT athletic department to come up with multiple game plans for the upcoming football season and other fall UT sporting events.

In his weekly newsletter, Forty Acres Insider, Del Conte went full speed ahead in his belief there will be a football season at the University of Texas.

“I’ve said it many times, but I know we’ll have a football season, our campus is readying for safe ways to return our students, and we in Texas Athletics remain optimistic and positive about the future,” Del Conte said in a tweet Tuesday.

The “Get Back to the Forty Acres” committee is tasked with developing plans to bring UT “student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans back to campus in the most safe and efficient manner,” Del Conte wrote in the May 12 edition of the newsletter.

Football is phase one of those plans.

Del Conte says the committees are meeting daily to come up with contingencies and to discuss every possibility complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. The athletic department is working side-by-side medical professionals and adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidelines for all potential plans, policies and procedures.

“We’re in week nine of what we know is a temporary new normal, but hope and optimism are in our hearts and brighter days are coming,” Del Conte said in the newsletter.