UT athletics department enacts layoffs, furloughs due to financial strain of COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the University of Texas-Austin athletics department announced lay offs, pay cuts and furloughs in a series of “necessary” financial cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte called the decisions “heartbreaking, but necessary” in his weekly Forty Acres Insider newsletter. Del Conte wrote that the department expects the cuts to amount to $13.1 million in savings for the budget.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 35 staff members will be laid off and 35 vacant positions will be permanently eliminated, Del Conte wrote. 273 staff members will receive temporary salary cuts and 11 staff members will be furloughed with benefits, starting on Oct. 1 and extending through August 31, 2021.

Additionally, 26 contracted coaches and administrators voluntarily agreed to temporary salary reductions until August 31, 2021. The performance incentive program has also been suspended by Texas Athletics.

Temporary salary reductions are based on a marginal rate approach in the following manner: the first $50,000 of an employee’s salary will be reduced by 2.5%, the next $50,001 to $100,000 is reduced by 10% and any amount above $100,001 is reduced by 15%, according to the newsletter.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletics department immediately started containment measures to lessen the financial blow of the pandemic, but “significant full-time personnel actions were still required to stabilize the financial health of the department,” Del Conte wrote. Those measures saved the department in excess of $19.9 million when compared to budgeted operating expenditures for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the newsletter.

To prepare for the upcoming year’s budget, Del Conte also reports the department is reducing team and overall operating expenses, making team travel regionalized and reducing capital project expenditures.