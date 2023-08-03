AUSTIN (KXAN) — United Airlines is making it easier for Longhorns fans to travel to Alabama for next month’s game against the Crimson Tide.

The airline will fly nonstop between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which is about an hour away from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Two flights will leave Austin on Friday, Sept. 8, one at 1:20 p.m. and the other at 3:45 p.m. Returning flights will be on Sunday, Sept. 10. Game day is Saturday, Sept. 9, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

United is adding 127 nonstop flights to its schedule, designed to help shuttle fans to 30 college football games. The airline said it flew more than 50,000 fans to games last year.

“We’re committed to providing a best-in-class travel experience for our customers, whether they’re traveling around the globe, or flying to see their favorite college football team play,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. “We’re pleased to deliver a schedule this season that makes it easy for fans to come together and support their teams on the road.”

Tickets are already on sale.

Last year, the Crimson Tide rolled into Austin, but it was far from the blowout many experts predicted and Longhorn fans feared. Alabama won 20-19 in front of a record crowd at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.