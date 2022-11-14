STORRS, Conn. (KXAN) — In a top-five women’s college basketball matchup, the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies pushed past the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 83-76 Monday at Harry Gampel Pavilion.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd poured in a career-high 32 points on 13 of 21 shooting for the Huskies, signaling perhaps a new star for the storied program as 2021 national player of the year Paige Bueckers is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Huskies made a late run in the second quarter to take a 5-point lead into halftime 42-37, and then every time Texas made a run at the Huskies, the home squad always had an answer and it was mostly Fudd supplying it. With 2:25 left in the game, Texas’ Shay Holle buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to nine points 77-68, but UConn answered with a Fudd 3-pointer from the right wing to fend off the potential Texas run. Fudd scores 22 of her 32 points in the second half.

The Longhorns outscored the Huskies 25-20 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t muster enough offense late. Texas was without sophomore point guard Rori Harmon who has a foot injury. She’s listed as day-to-day and could start her season in the Bahamas when Texas goes to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this weekend.

The first half featured seven ties and 11 lead changes, but after UConn finished the second quarter with a flurry, it continued the run into the third quarter at built its lead to 63-51 by the end of the third quarter.

Texas guard Sonya Morris led the Longhorns with 21 points on 7 of 18 shooting, 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and Taylor Jones chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Longhorns shot well from the field, connecting on nearly 52% of their field goals, but they weren’t good from the foul line, shooting 10 of 20 from the stripe. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting with three rebounds for Texas.

Texas (1-1) takes on Marquette in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas on Saturday. UConn (2-0) has another top-10 matchup with No. 10 North Carolina State in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday.