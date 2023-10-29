AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas remained No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday after its 35-6 win over BYU.

Oregon leapfrogged the Longhorns to land at No. 6 with a 35-6 win of its own over Utah. The Utes dropped five spots to No. 18 with the loss.

The top five teams remained the same from last week. Georgia sits atop the poll for the 20th consecutive week followed by Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington. The Ducks, Longhorns, Alabama, Penn State and Oklahoma round out the top 10. The Sooners tumbled four spots following their 38-33 loss to previously unranked Kansas. The Jayhawks moved back into the poll at No. 22 with the victory.

Kansas State, Texas’ next opponent (11 a.m., Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium), moved into the poll at No. 25 after its 41-0 drubbing of Houston.

Oregon State tumbled five spots to No. 16 after a 27-24 loss to unranked Arizona in Tucson. Lousiville and UCLA moved up three spots, the Cardinals to No. 15 and the Bruins to No. 20.

In the US LMB Coaches Poll, Texas moved up one spot to No. 6. The College Football Playoff committee top 25 rankings come out Tuesday.