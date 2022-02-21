AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone, presumably a Texas Tech fan, updated the Frank Erwin Center Wikipedia page, declaring “TTU owns TU” and that the Longhorns’ home arena is “TTUs 2nd home” and “Lubbock v2.”

This person or group also edited the page to claim Texas Tech as the owner and operator of the Erwin Center and that the arena is the home of “Texas Tech Men’s and Women’s south campus programs.”

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the page was mostly returned to its previous (accurate) form. However, the line about Texas Tech’s south campus remained on the page.

These salty edits come after the Red Raiders’ 61-55 win over Texas in Austin Saturday in front of a sellout crowd that featured an estimated 6,000 Texas Tech fans.

Tech fans turned the Erwin Center upper deck into a sea of red, gobbling up extra tickets to the 16,000-seat venue. At some points during Saturday’s game, it felt like a neutral site contest with chants of “defense” and “airball” coming across the broadcast loud and clear while Texas was on offense.

The Texas-Texas Tech rivalry reached scorching hot levels when Chris Beard left Lubbock to take the Longhorns’ head coaching job in April. Tech won’t forgive Beard and certainly won’t forget that it swept the regular season series in Beard’s first season with the Longhorns.

Texas Tech has won four straight games against the Longhorns in Austin. Granted, three of those wins happened when Beard was coaching the Red Raiders.

For historical context, Texas Tech finished with a 10-36 record against Texas at the Erwin Center since the arena opened in 1977. The Longhorns will begin playing at the Moody Center, so Saturday’s game will be the last between the Longhorns and Red Raiders at the Erwin Center. The Erwin Center will be demolished after the 2021-22 basketball season.

Tech’s overall record in Austin doesn’t take away from the satisfaction of this season’s results. The Wikipedia editor also added this gem deeper on the page.

“The Erwin Center is generally accepted to be Austin’s current premier venue for large public and private events. The center holds many events such as concerts, Texas Tech mens (sic) basketball defensive clinics, professional wrestling events, bull riding and private banquets,” the page reads.

How someone edits a Wikipedia page

Wikipedia requires edits to be cited with sources. As of this publishing, the Erwin Center page edits are labeled in red, meaning that a source needs to be created to verify the information.

Wikipedia says all “content must be verifiable.”