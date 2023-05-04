AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball program picked up two more players from the transfer portal Thursday.

Guard Chendall Weaver from UT Arlington and Ze’rik Onyema, a power forward from UTEP, are the newest Longhorns as Rodney Terry fills out the roster ahead his first official season as the head coach.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Weaver averaged 9.5 points per game in his freshman season for the Mavericks, playing 29.5 minutes per game. He appeared off the bench in the first six games of the season and was part of the starting lineup the rest of the season. He scored a career-high 21 points Feb. 4 against Sam Houston that started a streak of six consecutive games in which he scored double figures. He shot 40% from 3-point range for the season.

Onyema will be a junior next season and played 20.1 minutes per game for the Miners this past season. He shot a team-high 55.4% from the field and blocked 16 shots, and the 6-foot-8, 230-pounder had 10 points when UTEP and Texas faced off in the season opener Nov. 7.

The duo joins Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick and Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas as additions via transfer this season for the Longhorns. Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh left the team via the portal while Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter are testing the NBA draft waters but could potentially come back to the team. Incoming freshmen AJ Johnson and Ron Holland, who said they’d play for the Longhorns previously, reversed course. Johnson opted to go to Australia and play professionally while Holland reopened his recruitment.