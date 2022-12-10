No. 1 Texas moved on to the Final Four with a 3-1 win over Ohio State on Saturday at Gregory Gym. (Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are going back to the national semifinals.

For the 14th time in school history, the Longhorns earned a spot in the volleyball Final Four with a 3-1 win over Ohio State on Saturday at Gregory Gym. Set scores were 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21.

The top-seeded Longhorns will face either Stanford and San Diego in a semifinal match Dec. 15 in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s the 10th time in the last 15 seasons the Longhorns have made it to the national semifinals.

Logan Eggleston was named the regional tournament’s most outstanding player and she showed out against the Buckeyes. She slammed a match-high 20 kills with a .341 hitting percentage. She chipped in nine digs and two service aces. Madisen Skinner had 13 kills while Asjia O’Neal chipped in seven.

The Longhorns again set a season-high in blocks with 16 against the Buckeyes with O’Neal leading the way with eight. In Thursday’s match against Marquette, the Longhorns had 15 blocks, a season-high at the time. Texas had eight blocks in the third set alone.

Zoe Fleck had 18 digs and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 40 assists for the Longhorns. Emily Londot had 14 kills and Gabby Gonzales notched 10 for the Buckeyes.

It’s the third time they’ve beaten the Buckeyes this season, and coincidentally the Longhorns were the first and last team to beat Ohio State this season. Both teams opened their seasons against each other Aug. 26 with Texas claiming a 3-0 win.

In other regional finals, Louisville beat Oregon 3-2 to advance to the Final Four. Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, along with Stanford and San Diego are left in the regional finals.