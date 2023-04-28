AUSTIN (KXAN) — A day after landing major transfer Max Abmas, the Texas men’s basketball team has now lost a key piece. Ron Holland, a five-star recruit in the class of 2023, has decommitted from the University of Texas.

According to 247 Sports, Holland is the top player in the state of Texas and sixth-ranked in the nation. The Duncanville High School forward posted on social media announcing his decision.

“I want to take this time to thank head coach RT and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration,” Holland said on the post. “I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support. While this has been a difficult process, I have decided to de commit from University of Texas and re-open my recruitment. Texas will still be one of my top schools of choice.”

Texas head coach Rodney Terry and his staff believed it had signed two of the top-rated players in the country with AJ Johnson and Holland near the end of the 2023 season. Johnson also decommitted from Texas and signed to play professionally in Australia.

Holland signed his National Letter of Intent back in November and has now requested a release from said letter. He chose the Longhorns over UCLA and Arkansas.

Rodney Terry now faces a steeper challenge for his first full year as head coach with no recruits coming in at the moment. There are some additions as the Longhorns have had success in the transfer portal.

Thursday night, Max Abmas announced he will be coming to Texas after four standout seasons at Oral Roberts. Abmas joins Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 post player with two years of eligibility left, as Longhorns joining from the portal.

Texas has also lost some in the transfer portal. Arterio Morris went into the portal but has yet to announce a destination while Rowan Brumbaugh is headed to Georgetown after redshirting his lone season in burnt orange.

With Texas’ roster is a bit in flux, more still remains in the balance with Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell both having declared for the NBA draft while keeping their college eligibility. Dylan Disu did announce he will return for a super senior season with the Longhorns.

As currently constructed, the Texas roster looks like this.

Guards: Max Abmas, Gavin Perryman

Forwards: Kadin Shedrick, Dylan Disu, Brock Cunningham, Alex Anamekwe, Cole Bott, Preston Clark