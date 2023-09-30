AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns hope to exorcise the demons of 2021 when the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks last visited DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks came into Austin and stopped the Longhorns 57-56 in overtime on a 2-point conversion to Jared Casey who caught his first pass of the season on the play, but both coaches agreed earlier in the week the game was long ago and the current teams are much different.

#Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) greets the student section🤟at DKR. ’Horns hoping for their first 5-0 start since the 2009 season. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/eyNtOJpUzy — Blake DeVine (@bladevine) September 30, 2023

Offensive lineman Cole Hutson and defensive lineman Kristopher Ross are recovering from injuries and won’t be available, but other than that, it looks as if the Longhorns are a healthy group all things considered.

Jonathon Brooks enters the game with 379 rushing yards, No. 21 in the country, and Quinn Ewers sits at No. 37 with 1,033 passing yards. Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is No. 39 with 1,027 for the Purdue Boilermakers.

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC. Texas is 17-4 against Kansas all-time and 9-1 at home with the 2021 thriller the only loss for the Longhorns.

